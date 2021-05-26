Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.00. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0119804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

