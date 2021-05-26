Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Shares Down 0%

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.11. 2,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THBIY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

