Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.53

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.53 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.67). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 49.97 ($0.65), with a volume of 6,003,098 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.53. The stock has a market cap of £712.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.