TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

