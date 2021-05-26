TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.95

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $719.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $10,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 552,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 538,866 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

