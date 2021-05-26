Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE:DV opened at $34.80 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.