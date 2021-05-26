Truist Securities Boosts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $150.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,274,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

