Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,694.96

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $482,694.96 and approximately $74,265.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00957646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.96 or 0.09754100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00091521 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

