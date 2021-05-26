Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Trex reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. 3,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

