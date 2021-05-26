Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Shares Down 2.1%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 38,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 75,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.