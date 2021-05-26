Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,760 shares of company stock worth $4,527,514. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.