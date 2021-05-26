Tredje AP fonden Makes New $17.28 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,000. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.09. 8,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $195.11 and a 12-month high of $595.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

