Tredje AP fonden Invests $68.52 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,611,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. 156,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

