Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 126,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,142. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

