Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.
TMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.47.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
