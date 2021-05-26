Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

TMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 in the last ninety days.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

