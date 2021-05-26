Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 27861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

