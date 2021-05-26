TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRSWF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

