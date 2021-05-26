Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 1,665 call options.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,602 shares of company stock worth $2,073,696 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Fossil Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,179 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 45,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

