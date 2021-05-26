Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

