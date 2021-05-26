Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
