Tornado (TCORE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $401,899.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.17 or 0.00174221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $402,993.41 and $401,899.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00353413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00186814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.00827638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032186 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

