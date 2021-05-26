Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.14

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 1088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

