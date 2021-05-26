Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

