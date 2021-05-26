TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $270,954.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,737.48 or 1.00235095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00096592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

