Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,817 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

