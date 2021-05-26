Todd A. Suko Sells 25,356 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The RealReal stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The RealReal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The RealReal by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

