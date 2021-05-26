Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tivity Health by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 330,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tivity Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

