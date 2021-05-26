Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$10.34

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

TF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.71.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.36. 122,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 85.05 and a quick ratio of 84.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.46.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

