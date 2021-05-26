thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.87 ($15.14).

TKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

TKA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching €9.54 ($11.22). 2,948,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.76 and its 200-day moving average is €9.35. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

