Thor Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,507 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,487% compared to the typical volume of 158 put options.

THO opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

