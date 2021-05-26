Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVR by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management boosted its holdings in NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,836.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,916.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4,489.80. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.