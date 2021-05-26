Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $285.99 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.53 and its 200 day moving average is $263.52. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.