Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.09% of Zovio worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zovio by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Zovio Inc has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZVO shares. TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

