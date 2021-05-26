Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $2,753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.83. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,855 shares of company stock worth $9,270,667. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.