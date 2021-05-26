THETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $487.22 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $7.51 or 0.00019369 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $7.51 billion and approximately $487.22 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

