Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $535.05.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.02. 1,569,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.72 and its 200-day moving average is $473.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

