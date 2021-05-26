THEKEY (TKY) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $98,566.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007180 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

