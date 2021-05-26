The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.