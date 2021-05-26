The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

