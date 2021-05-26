The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 3,589,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,936. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 138,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

