The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $213.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

