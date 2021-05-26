The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.89. 182,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $323.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

