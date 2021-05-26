The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 761,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 160,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,148. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

