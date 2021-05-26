The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $315.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $285.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.