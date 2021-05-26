The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 26,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,684,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,616,048.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,268 shares of company stock valued at $966,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

