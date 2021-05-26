The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.08. The stock had a trading volume of 533,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

