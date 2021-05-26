The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 29,372 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.