The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,942 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

