The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,269 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.27% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

IYY stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

