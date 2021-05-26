The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

