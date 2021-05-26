The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,910 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

