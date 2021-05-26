The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 26,303 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,303 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6,231.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

